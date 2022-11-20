Willingness to serve is important in medical profession: Ex-Minister Vijayashankar
Willingness to serve is important in medical profession: Ex-Minister Vijayashankar

November 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar has opined that in the medical profession, it is important to have the willingness to serve.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop “Karma Naipunya” on the occasion of the 7th National Ayurveda Day celebrations at Government Ayurveda Research Centre in  Brindavan Extension recently.

Stating that doctors will become God if they believe that treating their patients is a service to humanity and not as a profession to make money, he said it is also important to have the willingness to serve in medical profession.

“Ayurveda System of Medicine was promoted by our ancient Rishis (Sages).This system of medicine was evolved around the natural plants and herbs that are present around us,” he added.

Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who was the chief guest, was felicitated by the Founder of Arka Dhyana Foundation Srinivasa Arka Guruji.

Speaking on the occasion, Guruji said that Prof. Hemantha Kumar is known for his simplicity and recalled various good works that were carried out under his tenure in the University.

Srinivasa Arka also gave a demonstration about how to use Ayurveda in these days of advanced science and technology. Guruji explained the respect  that Ayurveda system of medicines command in foreign countries.

Retired UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.N. Hegde, retired Joint Director of AYUSH Department N. Anjaneya Murthy, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Pushpa, Drugs Inspector Dr. Vedavati, Bengaluru  Ayurveda Academy Joint Director Dr. Prashanth Gokhale, Government Ayurveda Research Centre’s Assistant Director Dr. Lakhminarayana Hegde, Narayana Hegde, Rodrigues and others were present at the function.

