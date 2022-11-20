Unsavoury remarks against community: Brahmins to stage massive demonstration tomorrow

November 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the abusive and defamatory remarks made against Brahmin community by social activist P. Mallesh, Brahmin Associations will stage a massive demonstration in city tomorrow (Nov. 21) seeking action against Mallesh.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Brahmin Community leader H.V. Rajeev who is also a former MUDA Chairman, said that P. Mallesh’s statement is an insult to the community. Charging the social activist of making attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in the society through such unwarranted abusive remarks, he said that a procession will be taken out in city tomorrow as a show of the strength of the community. He further said that the Brahmin Community would take the issue to its logical end.

Continuing, Rajeev said the procession will start from Shankar Mutt’s Vidyashankar Kalyana Mantapa located near Gun House in the heart of the city at 10.30 am.

The procession will pass through Chamaraja Double Road, N.S. Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road, before reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where a memorandum will be submitted seeking stringent action against Mallesh and all those who have made abusive remarks against Brahmins. He appealed the entire Hindu Samaja to join hands in the protest.

Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash said that the social activist’s remarks is an insult to the community, which advocates peace and harmony in the society.

Stating that over 5,000 people of the community are expected to take part in the massive procession, he said that about 65 different associations and organisations of the community have expressed support. He further said that a Police complaint has already been filed seeking action against Mallesh for his abusive and insulting remarks.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, Vipra Mahila Sangha President Dr. Lakshmi, Community leaders Sundareshan, G.R.Nagaraj and Vikram Iyengar were present at the press meet.