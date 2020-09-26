Plasma Collection Unit opens in city

September 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev inaugurated Plasma Collection Centre at ‘Jeevandhara’ Blood Bank, near Ayurveda Circle here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said plasma has assumed great importance now with COVID-19 spreading its tentacles all over the world, and claiming lives of lakhs of people in the last six to seven months. Those who have recovered from the pandemic must come forward to donate plasma as it saves lives of others.

Of late, the number of Corona positive cases is increasing and this can be checked if more and more Corona positive recovered patients donate plasma. People have to change their lifestyle and wear face mask, use sanitiser frequently and maintain safe distance to check the spreading of Corona.

Rajeev said that the recovered patients hesitate to donate plasma due to fear in them. Need of the hour is to create awareness in them that nothing will happen if they donate plasma as it will help to save lives of other patients. The citizens must be careful as the pandemic is not sparing anyone including politicians, engineers or doctors.

Dr. S.E. Girish, Director of Jeevandhara Blood Bank, said that plasma is the liquid portion of blood. About 55 percent of our blood is Plasma, and the remaining 45 percent are red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets that are suspended in the plasma. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said Corona patients will recover if plasma collected from the recovered patients is given to them. Collection of plasma is one-and-a-half hour process and making it ready will take another two-and-a-half hours. Only 450 ML to 500 ML is collected from each person. It costs Rs. 8,000 for collection of plasma from each and another Rs. 3,000 towards maintenance cost.

The plasma is sold to public at Rs. 11,000. There is a thinking to give it free of cost in the future. “We had got license to run plasma unit eight years ago but now we have started unit,” he added.

He appealed to the District Health Officer (DHO) to provide them with a list of recovered COVID-19 patients so that they could personally convince them to donate plasma in the interest of the suffering patients. The Government will pay Rs. 5,000 as incentive for those who donate plasma voluntarily.

“There will be absolutely no side effects. We will try to remove wrong notion prevailing in the minds of people about plasma donation and make them to save lives of serious patients”.

On this occasion, a woman voluntarily donated plasma.

City BJP Unit President T.S. Srivatsa, Blood Bank Director Dr. C.G. Mutthanna, DTS Foundation President D.T. Prakash, BJP leader Dr. Anil Thomas and others were present.