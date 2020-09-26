Cauvery Hospital launches first ‘Post COVID Clinic’

September 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A first of its kind, ‘Post COVID Clinic’ was inaugurated today at Cauvery Heart & Multi-Speciality Hospital, Siddarthanagar, Mysuru.

In a simple function, the Clinic was inaugurated by Dr. R. Venkatesh, District Health Officer (DHO), Mysuru district. Programme was presided over by Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Chairman of Cauvery Heart & Multi-Speciality Hospital and Syndicate Member, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The programme was attended by more than 50 patients who have recovered from COVID.

Speaking on occasion, DHO Dr. Venkatesh stressed the need for early testing for halting the progression of COVID.

Dr. Chandrashekar lauded the efforts of COVID workers and assured all help in future.

Dr. R. Vaidyanthan, Director – Critical Care and Emergency Services and Dr. Deepu Changappa, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonologist, spoke on the occasion and cleared many of the misconceptions among COVID recovered patients and offered valuable health tips.

An information brochure and Special Package for the post-COVID was also launched to mark the event.

Dr. B.N. Rajeeva, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Aravind, Principal, Cauvery College of Allied Health Sciences, B.J. Sandeep Patel, Facility Director, Cauvery Heart & Multi-Speciality Hospital and others were present.

The ‘Post COVID Clinic’ will function on every Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm. Appointments can be had by calling Ph: 0821-2472424 / 4260044, according to a press release.