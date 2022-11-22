Winners of Division-level Ball Badminton Tournament

The girls badminton team of Al-Kareem School bagged first place in the Division-level Tournament conducted at St. Joseph’s School ground in Hassan. The match was played by Al-Kareem School students in collaboration with H.D. Kote Government School students as a team. Seen are (standing from left) Muskan Banu, Simran, Shafiya Banu, Coach Fazal Ansari, Al-Kareem School Chairman Kaleemulla Baig, Head Mistress Yasmeen Sultana, R. Roshini, Sunaina Baig and Ashmila; (from row) Saniya, Fathima Tabashira and Kulsum.
