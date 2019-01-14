‘Winning more LS seats is key to stabilise Coalition Government’

Mysuru: Maintaining that winning more Lok Sabha (LS) seats in the forthcoming general elections is vital for the stability of JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government in the State, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has called upon JD(S) workers to begin preparations for LS polls in right earnest.

Addressing a meeting of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar district party workers organised at SaRa Convention Hall here yesterday to discuss LS polls strategy, HDK said that Congress has been asked to leave either Mysuru-Kodagu or Chamarajanagar (SC) seat to JD(S) and expressed the hope that the ruling alliance will win both the seats.

Asserting that the 2019 LS polls will be a re-run of 1996 Parliamentary elections, when JD(S) won as many as 16 seats and the then CM H.D. Deve Gowda became the Prime Minister, HDK said that the JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda will play a crucial role in the LS polls.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become nervous upon foreseeing a 1996-like situation, the CM said JD(S) has the capability to stop Modi’s run.

Stating that the gathering of a host of Opposition leaders during his swearing-in ceremony at Vidhana Soudha in May last year was testimony to the Opposition’s unity and strength, he said that BJP’s downslide had started with his assuming power as the CM.

Pointing out that the national political scenario has changed after an united Opposition defeated BJP in by-polls held across the country and BJP’s loss in three Hindi heartland States, HDK reiterated that the NDA was witnessing a downside and would lose in the forthcoming LS polls.

Recalling that he became the CM in 2006 after attending a party workers meeting hosted by G.T. Devegowda at Kalamandira, HDK asked the party workers to gear up for the LS polls.

Meeting on Falcon Tyres

Claiming that the Government had acted promptly during natural disasters and ghastly mishaps, such as Kodagu floods, Kanaganamaradi bus accident and Sulwadi Temple food poisoning tragedy, Kumaraswamy, referring to the sick Falcon Tyres, said that it was the responsibility of his Government to save 2,000 employees of their livelihood.

Announcing that he will hold a meeting on survival of Falcon Tyres on Jan.22, the CM said that the meeting will take a decisive action on providing appropriate relief to the employees.

The Government has proposed to set up a Garments Park at Chamarajanagar, where industries will be provided with all necessary infrastructure and benefits, he added.

Appointment to Boards and Corporations

Referring to appointment of JD(S) leaders to Boards and Corporations, he said that he has asked the district JD(S) President to submit a list in this regard.

BJP’s deadline not new

Reacting to speculations that the Coalition Government may fall after Sankranti, Kumaraswamy sarcastically said that such a deadline by the BJP was not new and many of them has failed earlier.

Dismissing speculations of the Coalition Government’s imminent collapse as baseless, the CM asserted that he was not at all bothered by the BJP’s moves to destabilise his Government and added that he would go on with his job as usual.

JD(S) State President A.H. Vishwanath, Ministers S.R. Mahesh and G.T. Devegowda, MLCs Marithibbegowda, Appaji Gowda, K.T. Srikantegowda and Bhojeogowda, MLA Ashwin Kumar, ZP Acting President S.R. Nandeesh, leaders Prof. K.S. Rangappa, G.D. Harish Gowda, K.T. Cheluvegowda, Narasimhaswamy and others were present.

