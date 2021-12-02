Wins Best Project of the Year Award

The students of ATME College of Engineering have won Best Project of the Year Award in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Stream in the 44th Series Student Project Programme held under Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, Smart Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Workers to Combat COVID-19. Seen are (standing from left) Team members Mohammed Huzaif, Haseebulla Baig, Syed Rawoofur Rahman, Simrah Fathima with (sitting from left) R. Shreeshayana, Assistant Professor and Project Guide, Department of EEE, Dr. L. Parthasarathy, Professor and Head, Department of EEE, Dr. L. Basavaraj, Principal, ATMECE, Dr. Sachidanandamurthy, Administrative Officer and Dr. G. Rathnakar, Dean – Student Affairs.
Can we have information of their project