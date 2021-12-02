Wins Best Project of the Year Award
Photo News

Wins Best Project of the Year Award

December 2, 2021

The students of ATME College of Engineering have won Best Project of the Year Award in Electrical and Electronics Engineering Stream in the 44th Series Student Project Programme held under Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology, Smart Personal Protective Equipment for Healthcare Workers to Combat COVID-19. Seen are (standing from left) Team members Mohammed Huzaif, Haseebulla Baig, Syed Rawoofur Rahman, Simrah Fathima with (sitting from left) R. Shreeshayana, Assistant Professor and Project Guide, Department of EEE, Dr. L. Parthasarathy, Professor and Head, Department of EEE, Dr. L. Basavaraj, Principal, ATMECE, Dr. Sachidanandamurthy, Administrative Officer and Dr. G. Rathnakar, Dean – Student Affairs.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Wins Best Project of the Year Award”

  1. boregowda says:
    December 3, 2021 at 11:14 pm

    Can we have information of their project

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching