With Dasara around the corner, filling up of potholes yet to begin

October 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the world famous Dasara-2023 festival (Oct.15 to 24) just about a fortnight to go, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is yet to take up filling up of potholes across the city.

With lakhs of tourists, both domestic and International, expected to visit the city for Dasara, the MCC authorities seem to be in deep slumber as they are yet to fix road issues. In a classic example of official apathy, a huge pothole right in front of the MCC on New Sayyaji Rao Road, which is known for a very high traffic density, is left lying unattended for the past several days, which has only resulted in the pothole getting bigger by the day.

Hundreds of city buses and private buses move on this road on which Tongas too travel. The pothole poses a danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, as accidents are bound to happen with riders trying to deviate slightly on the road to avoid the potholes.

The situation is no different in case of other roads that surround the MCC, especially Veene Seshanna Road. Disappointed with the MCC’s apathy, the public are left wondering what would be the fate of other roads in the city when one of the busiest roads that run right in front of the MCC is facing such a neglect.

Mayor Shivakumar said: “An inspection will be carried out and the pothole filling works would be taken up soon. Maintaining that an action plan has been sent to the Government for taking up Raja Marga railing works, beautification of Circles and road development at a cost of Rs. 26 crore.”

He said that even the Chief Minister was apprised of the plans during Dasara the High-Power Committee meeting. But thus far, there has been no response from the Government. However, the MCC has taken up road development works and has completed the tender process for taking up pothole filling works at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh in every MCC Ward. The works will begin in a couple of days, Shivakumar added.