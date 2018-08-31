Woman Constable on  poll duty with baby in arms
News

Woman Constable on  poll duty with baby in arms

Mysuru: A woman Constable who is posted for the Mysuru City Corporation election duty was forced to carry her two-year-old daughter to work.

She is E. Jyothi attached to Lashkar Police Station who came with her child to the       Maharani’s College Mustering centre yesterday and after finding out where she has been posted for election duty, boarded a bus along with other staff and her child.

Jyothi’s husband is also a KSRP Constable and he has also been deployed for election duty. Hence, she had no choice but to carry her child to work. However, her sister who is working in Lokayukta office, Bengaluru, as First Division Assistant, was to reach Mysuru last night to look after the child.

Jyothi has been deployed at Geetha Mandira, a polling booth right behind Lashkar Police Station.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Jyothi said that since there was no one to look after the child at her home, she was forced to bring the baby along with her.

The senior officers are also co-operating. Tonight her sister is coming to take the child home, she added.  

August 31, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Moderate Polling: Mysuru city records 25.62% voting till 1 pm
BJP expels 6 for anti-party activities
MCC: Voting tomorrow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching