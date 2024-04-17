Woman leaves son in lodge and flees

April 17, 2024

Cops trace mother within few hours

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashkar Police have traced a woman, who had fled after abandoning her 10-year-old son at a lodge in city.

The woman, who left her son behind and fled from the lodge is Bhargavi, a native of Tumakuru. She had taken a room at a city lodge two days ago.

Bhargavi had told the lodge Manager Arun Kumar on Monday night that she would vacate the room on Tuesday morning, but she left the lodge at about 3 am on Tuesday, without informing the staff and had left her son behind in the room.

When Arun Kumar checked the room of Bhargavi on Tuesday morning, he found only her son in the room.

Arun Kumar then checked the CCTV footage and found Bhargavi walking out of the lodge at 3 am without her son and immediately handed over the boy to Lashkar Police besides lodging a complaint against Bhargavi.

Based on the complaint from Arun Kumar, Lashkar Police, who swung into action, traced Bhargavi in the afternoon.

On questioning her, Bhargavi is said to have told the Police that she is a divorcee and was in relationship with a youth in Mysuru.

She is also said to have told the Cops that she had gone to the youth’s house on Tuesday morning and had a fight with him.

Following the interrogation, the Police informed Bhargavi’s parents and sent the boy to a care centre in city.

Bhargavi was sent home after she was served with a notice to appear for an inquiry.