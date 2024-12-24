‘Won’t rest until C.T. Ravi is punished’

December 24, 2024

Bengaluru: Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar has vowed not to stop her fight until MLC C.T. Ravi, who allegedly abused her with derogatory words, was punished in the case. She has also clarified that, there is no chance of forgiving him.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Hebbalkar produced evidence to prove that C.T. Ravi hurled derogatory words at her, at the Legislative Council, after it was adjourned sine die on the concluding day of Winter Session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Dec. 19.

Hebbalkar, who asserted that she would be appealing the Chairman of State Legislative Council and also the CM to take action against the said MLC after probing the case, urged that the Police conduct the enquiry swiftly and make the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) report public.

“I won’t rest till the ugly face of MLC C.T. Ravi is exposed. I have worked hard struggling to reach the position where I am now. I am ready to face 100 such Ravis,” said Hebbalkar.

“It was he who used unparliamentary words against me, but is being glorified as a hero, being welcomed with garland across the State. Nobody is aware about the extent of wound he has suffered, but has been taking people for a ride, covering his head with a big bandage. Strangely, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is our community leader, are supporting him,” criticised Hebbalkar.