RTI activist S. Krishna’s fund sources questioned

December 24, 2024

Mysuru: “People are curious about those backing RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is misleading the public by spreading false allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B.M. Parvathi. However, we are aware of the forces behind him and will soon reveal more details,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Lakshmana at a press conference held at Congress Bhavan recently.

Lakshmana stated, “There is nothing illegal in CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi receiving sites from MUDA. The sites were allotted as compensation for land acquired by MUDA, which was originally gifted to her by her brother B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy. Yet, BJP and Snehamayi Krishna are persistently making baseless claims. Recently, Krishna alleged that two supporters of the CM’s wife offered him money and even filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. Let me clarify: Parvathi would never indulge in such acts.”

Raising further questions, Lakshmana asked, “Is Krishna genuinely not taking money from anyone? Where is he getting the funds to hire high-profile lawyers for his case against CM and his wife? We know who is financing his stay in a luxury hotel in Bengaluru and are aware of his visits to New Delhi.”

Lakshmana welcomed the introduction of a Bill to restructure MUDA along the lines of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

City Congress President R. Murthy, District Rural President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, leaders M. Shivanna, Hemanth and Mahesh were present.