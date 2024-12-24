Not afraid over BJP’s protest plan: DKS
Not afraid over BJP’s protest plan: DKS

December 24, 2024

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) said, he is still the KPCC President and won’t bog down to any of the protests by BJP.

Speaking to media persons yesterday, Shivakumar said, “I am still alive and not dead. Mahatma Gandhiji, as Congress President, brought freedom to the country. It is all due to the efforts of struggles undertaken by Gandhiji that the country got democratic system, Constitution, National Flag and National Anthem.”

“We should preserve and implement the democratic system in a adequate manner. We should remember Gandhiji daily, the reason why the picture of the Mahatma is printed on the currency notes. If BJP intends to protest during the remembrance programme of Gandhiji, we won’t be afraid,” said DKS.

To the recent comment of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi that, there was a ploy for fake encounter of MLC C.T. Ravi, Shivakumar said, Home Minister and the Police shall reply to those allegations. The BJP leaders who are vociferously airing their views about MLC Ravi taken on a roundabout tour by the Police, should also question him about the choice of words used against the woman (referring to Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar).

“I won’t speak much on this issue now,” said Shivakumar, hinting at elaborating further after Dec. 27 event.

