MLC C.T. Ravi abusing Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar:  It’s a ‘closed chapter’ says Council Chairman Horatti

December 24, 2024

Bengaluru: Chairman of State Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has termed the case of MLC C.T. Ravi allegedly abusing Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar with derogatory words in the Council, as a ‘Closed Chapter.’ However, he assured to re-examine the case, if there are more documentary evidences and complaint related to the incident.

Horatti shared his observations on Monday, over the controversy, that is gaining momentum, ever since the incident broke out in the Council on Dec. 19.

Horatti also dismissed the video and audio clips being circulated in the media, where MLC C.T. Ravi was allegedly heard mouthing expletives against Hebbalkar, as fake, as the House doesn’t permit anybody to record the visuals. It is only in the case of authentic video and audio clips, we can have a relook into it, by sending them for Forensic Sciences and Laboratory (FSL) for examination, he said.

Horatti said, “I have given a ruling in the matter on Dec.19 itself, after following all the pre-requisite procedure. With the Council being adjourned sine die, law forbids Police from interfering in the incidents that occur inside the Council. The Police wanted to conduct spot mahazar, however, we didn’t give permission to conduct the inquest, warning the Police to refrain from any such move. If the Police violate the rule, they themselves would land behind bars.”

However, Horatti clarified that, a complaint has been lodged in relation to the fallout of the incident, but occurred outside the Council. We won’t interfere in that case, he added.

To a question on Karnataka State Commission for Women filing a suo motu case over the contentious matter, Horatti said, the Women’s Commission has no power to seek any reply from the Council Chairman. Let them write to me, but there is no binding on me again to reply to the notice. Let them issue the notice to others, said Horatti.

“On the day when the incident occurred and C.T. Ravi was arrested by the Police, I was in constant touch with the Legislator till 1 am, to ensure that he was safe. I had even spoken to the Police Commissioner (of Belagavi) and issued a stern warning, if anything happened to the Legislator. I was tracking the developments till the morning hours and had spoken to the Superintendent of Police (SP) too at about 5 am, before going to bed,” said Horatti, who had instructed the Police to take action against those who made a bid to attack the MLC.

Debunking the BJP’s charges that, there were plans to encounter Ravi, Horatti said, neither Ravi nor the Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy had complained to him on these lines.

“When Ravi reached Ankalgi (in Belagavi district), I had even sent some of my friends to enquire about his safety. They visited Ravi and reported me back, about Ravi being treated good by the Police,” recalled Horatti.