World’s first Forensic Science University to be set up in India
News

World’s first Forensic Science University to be set up in India

October 5, 2020

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy yesterday said that the Union Government will set up the world’s first Forensic Science University in India.

Speaking after inaugurating CCTV Cameras at DCP East Zone office in Amberpet here, Reddy said that the vacant posts of 41 percent in Forensic Labs would be filled up soon.

Stating that National Defence University will be set up soon to get jobs in the Paramilitary, the Minister said that the Centre was also planning to make changes to IPC and CrPC Sections in the country.  “We are also taking  public opinion in  this regard,” Reddy said.

Praising Telangana and Andhra Police for doing an exemplary job, he  said, Telangana was  at the forefront of enforcing punishments for the accused through existing technology. 

“We have given first priority to control the crime as part of the Safe City in Metro cities across the country,” he added.

In India, 8 cities were selected in Safe Cities scheme, including Hyderabad. The Central Government  had provided direct financial assistance as part of the scheme, he said.

Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh said that the Hyderabad city is at the forefront of CCTV surveillance in the country. He said Command Control  Centre in Banjara Hills will be available very soon.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the city ranks first in the country for the last two years. There is public cooperation in all aspects. About 30-40 percent  of complaints were coming through social media in every Police Station.

“Face recognition technology is very useful in every case. We have the technology to detect even at night also. There are over 5 lakh cameras in the city,” the Commissioner added.

