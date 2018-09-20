Yaduveer invited as Brand Ambassador to promote Dasara Tourism

Mysuru: The titular head of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has been invited by the Tourism Department to be the brand ambassador for the Mysuru region.

Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh visited the Mysore Palace yesterday and met Yaduveer and discussed the matter with him.

The Minister decided to chose the young royal family member as the face of Dasara celebrations to attract more tourists.

He requested him to accept the offer and Yaduveer is likely to reply within a couple of days, said Mahesh.