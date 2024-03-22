Yaduveer visits Talacauvery

March 22, 2024

Madikeri: BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who will be taking part in a series of election rallies in Kodagu, visited the Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala and also Talacauvery, where he offered special puja to Goddess Cauvery, this morning. He was accompanied by MLC Suja Kushalappa, BJP District President Napanda Ravi Kalappa and other leaders.

Yaduveer will be holding election campaigns at Cherambane, Sampaje, Moornad, Thithimathi, Virajpet, Bilugunda, Gonikoppa, Siddapura, Kushalnagar, Somwarpet and Shanivarasanthe.

He will also be visiting Igguthappa Temple at Kakkabe in Madikeri taluk during his election campaign and will be addressing the public.