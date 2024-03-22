Yaduveer visits Talacauvery
News

Yaduveer visits Talacauvery

March 22, 2024

Madikeri: BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who will be taking part in a series of election rallies in Kodagu, visited the Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala and also Talacauvery, where he offered special puja to Goddess Cauvery, this morning. He was accompanied by MLC Suja Kushalappa, BJP District President Napanda Ravi Kalappa and other leaders.

Yaduveer will be holding election campaigns at Cherambane, Sampaje, Moornad, Thithimathi, Virajpet, Bilugunda, Gonikoppa, Siddapura, Kushalnagar, Somwarpet and Shanivarasanthe.

He will also be visiting Igguthappa Temple at Kakkabe in Madikeri taluk during his election campaign and will be addressing  the public.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching