Yodha Habba in memory of martyred soldier Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan held

March 18, 2021

Nanjangud: Marking the birth anniversary of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an officer in the Indian Army serving in the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards, who was martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attack, Yuva Brigade had organised ‘Yodha Habba’ in memory of the slain soldier at Nanjangud Palace Grounds on Sunday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Yuva Brigade leader and orator Chakravarti Sulibele said, “When Pak terrorists attacked Hotel Taj in Mumbai and killed innocent people, Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan bravely fought against the terrorists and led his team bravely killing the terrorists. During the operation, he was fatally wounded and later martyred. Unfortunately, we have some shameless politicians in our country who say that our youth join the Army desperately because of hunger.”

Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father K. Unnikrishnan, who also spoke said “Losing children and performing their last rites is very painful. We have lost our children for the sake of the country. Everyone should remember the contribution of our soldiers who have fought bravely for the motherland and be proud of them.”

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s mother Dhanalakshmi and father Unnikrishnan were felicitated on the occasion. Retired Law College Professor Venugopalji, Yuva Brigade State Convenor Chandrashekhar, Girish, Sunil, Jayakumar and others were present.