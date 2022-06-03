Yoga exhibition on June 20, 21
Yoga exhibition on June 20, 21

June 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A Yoga exhibition including a digital display will be organised on June 20 and 21 at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds (Doddakere Maidan). The exhibition will showcase Mysuru city’s tryst with Yoga.

This was disclosed by Vikram Singh, Director, Ministry of AYUSH when he visited the Mysore Palace yesterday to inspect the venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in mass Yoga on June 21, the International Day of Yoga.

Apart from the digital display at the exhibition, there will be a stall and this will also be at the same venue where visitors can learn more about Mysuru Yoga and also carry home books and other informative items displayed at the stalls, he added.

Training for Air Force staff

A Yoga training camp was recently organised from 6 am to 7 am for Air Force Staff at No.2, Air Force Selection Board, Mysuru.

The training was held under the leadership of N.S. Sathyanarayana, Vice President, Yoga Federation of Mysuru and Principal of Sri Patanjali Yoga Study for Research Centre. Master trainers C.S. Ganesha, Panneerselvam and Govindappa demonstrated the asanas.

Air Commodore, Air Officer Commanding of the No. 2 Air Force Selection Board, Mysuru, P. Saravanan, Adjutant Jagriti, officers and staff attended the training session.

