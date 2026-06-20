Young players must make the most: Devdutt Padikkal  

June 20, 2026

Star of Mysore (SOM): How does it feel to be playing for the Mysore Warriors?

Devdutt Padikkal: I am looking forward to it. Over the years, the Mysore Warriors have been a successful franchise and I am excited to be part of that journey. Hopefully, we will have a good season.

SOM: What do you have to say about the current team?

Devdutt Padikkal: I think it is a good team. We have a few really exciting players, especially at the top of the order with Chethan and S.U. Karthik. They are two explosive batters and I am looking forward to watching them. We also have Vyshak, who brings a lot of experience from the IPL, along with some talented young fast bowlers. So, we are looking forward to seeing all of them perform.

SOM: How do you think T20 tournaments, especially at the domestic level, help budding cricketers?

Devdutt Padikkal: It provides a great opportunity for young players to go out there and show what they are capable of. A lot of people keep an eye on these leagues across the country and it will be the same with the Maharaja Trophy. It is definitely a great platform for everyone to showcase their talent.

SOM: What do you have to say about the Mysore Warriors management, which has emerged as one of the most sought-after franchises?

Devdutt Padikkal: So far, it has been really great. From Arjun sir (owner Arjun Ranga) to Rx (Head Coach Rx Muralidhar) and Maddy sir (Vijay Madyalkar), everyone has been very welcoming. That shows the culture they have built within the franchise over the years. Everyone has only good things to say about them. I am really looking forward to spending time with them as well.

SOM: Your message to Mysore Warriors fans?

Devdutt Padikkal: I have seen that the Mysore Warriors are well supported wherever they go and in every match they play. There is always a lot of support, especially with the first leg taking place in Mysuru. I am sure many fans will turn up to back the team. Hopefully, we can put on a good show for them and they enjoy the cricket we play.