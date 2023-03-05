Youth injured as bike rams against a roadside tree

March 5, 2023

Public blame Police drunk driving check; but CCTV shows he was overspeeding

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-wheeler rider sustained serious head injuries after he lost control of the bike at a curve and rammed into a roadside tree in the city late last night. The accident took place opposite Sai Garments at Jayadevanagar (on the Ring Road near JSS Urban Haat) at about 10 pm. Following the accident, the enraged public alleged that a drunken driving check being conducted by the Police on the stretch resulted in the accident.

Holding the Police responsible for the incident, they staged a flash protest for some time. But later, CCTV visuals showed that the accident and the drunken driving check had no connection and the Police were not at fault. Instead, the youth was overspeeding and lost control of the bike.

The injured rider has been identified as 20-year-old Darshan, a resident of Belavatta, and the accident has been captured by a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity of the accident spot.

Darshan was riding his Yamaha bike (KA-01-L-1307) from the Hebbal side and was to take a turn near JSS Urban Haat to go towards KRS Road Main Road. While taking the turn, he reportedly lost control of the bike and rammed it into a roadside tree. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained severe head injuries. The bike has also been damaged badly. Meanwhile, V.V. Puram Traffic Sub-Inspector L.C. Sridhar and staff, who were conducting drunk driving checking near KRS Road-Royal Inn junction, which is about 150 mts. away from the accident spot, shifted the injured to a private hospital.

Commuters and residents, however, alleged that the accident took place as the Police personnel, who were conducting checking for drunk driving, pushed a wheeled barricade on the bike and as a result, Darshan lost control and collided against a tree.

They held a protest for sometime, holding the Cops responsible. But a CCTV camera footage of the accident saved the Police from being targeted. The CCTV footage showed that the speeding bike crashed into a roadside tree while the Police were conducting checking about 150 mts. away from the accident spot.