Yuva Sambhrama – Day 6: Downpour does not deter enthusiasm of students

September 23, 2019

Mysuru: The sixth day of Dasara Yuva Sambhrama at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here last evening featured visual presentation on contemporary topics like indiscriminate encroachments, campaign to save forests by stopping construction of resorts and pitiable plight of farmers amid adversities well presented by students of various institutions.

Students of Sadvidya PU College, Mandya, all in farmers’ attire, danced to the song of farmers ‘Raitha Raitha Anna Koduva Raitha’ sending a message to farmers not to commit suicide but face the crisis boldly with determination.

Performance by students of Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara Independent PU College, Lakshmipuram, Mysuru.

Special children of Karunamayi Foundation, Mysuru, dressed as peacock, deer, tiger and elephant, holding placards with meaningful messages, conveyed the burning issue of deforestation driving away wildlife towards human habitats ultimately leading to their extinction. The kids also sought an end to mushrooming of resorts in forests.

Students of Smt. Putteeramma Residential Special School For Deaf Girls, Mysuru, enacted to the song ‘Desha Kayo Veera Yodha’ where a woman bids farewell with tears to her lover serving in the Army. The thought-provoking presentation by the handicapped students received a standing ovation from the audience.

Government First Grade College, Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru.

Students of JSS Women’s PU College, Mysuru, Government First Grade College, Nanjangud, Bharathi College, K.M. Doddi, Ek

Alavya PU College, H.D. Kote, Global Excellent PU College, Mandya and other colleges too gave excellent performances with meaningful themes.

Bharathi College, Bharatinagar (B.Ed), K.M. Doddi, Mandya.

The continuous downpour did not deter the enthusiasm of the students, some of whom were seen dancing under the shower.