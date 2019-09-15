Yuva Sambhrama: Traffic restrictions on Open Air Theatre Road

September 15, 2019

Ban will be enforced from Sept. 17 to 24 between 3 pm and 11 pm

Mysuru: The traffic ban on Open Air Theatre Road will be enforced from Sept.17 to 24 between 3 pm and 11 pm as ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ is being organised as part of Dasara, said Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna.

Alternative route: Traffic that moves on Hunsur Road and takes a turn at the traffic junction to enter the Open Air Theatre Road has to take a right turn to the west at the Senate Bhavan and enter Mansagangothri campus and then move towards Bogadi Road.

The vehicles coming from Bogadi Road side that want to pass through Open Air Theatre Road to enter Hunsur Road, have to pass the junction at Open Air Theatre Road and move straight on Bogadi Road, take a right turn at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing junction and move on Chaduranga Road, take a turn at Hunsur Road junction.

Vehicle Parking: Parking arrangements for four-wheelers have been made at the vacant space near the Cricket Grounds and all type of vehicles can be parked at the Village Hostel Grounds on Bogadi Road. The Police Commissioner in the statement has urged the public to park their two-wheelers on the south side of Open Air Theatre in the vacant grounds.