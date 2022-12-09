Zoo tourist parking menace in Ittigegud

December 9, 2022

Sir,

Years have gone by and the problem of tourist parking has not been solved yet by the Mysuru Zoo authorities. Every year lakhs of tourists visit Zoo and just to save a minimum parking money, they park their vehicles in every other street, in front of our homes and then argue with us!

I would like to highlight a few problems faced by local residents: The main road from SRT Garage till Post Office is filled with tourist vehicles parked on both sides of the road. What amazes us is that there are no Policemen collecting fines from those tourists parking their vehicles in no parking zones.

The road leading from New Mysore Refreshment Hotel till the backgate of Dasara Exhibition is such a narrow road, yet vehicles are parked on one side. In fact I was shocked to see a mini auto stand on this road beside the parked vehicles and not a single Policeman on this road.

Moreover, the exit for the tourists through the underpass has created more ruckus outside at the exit. Probably the Police are busy only in catching those who are riding without helmets in the entire city. This entire stretch from the Hotel is filled with potholes and damaged roads. Tourists are also creating a big mess by throwing waste wherever they want and to our dismay the Pourakarmikas of MCC sweep these roads once in 2 or 3 days.

I request the local Corporator, Zoo authorities and the Police to coordinate their work and solve the issues faced by the local residents at the earliest.

– A concerned citizen, Ittigegud, 7.12.2022

