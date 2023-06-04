100 or 110-kilometre Peripheral Ring Road: Proposal before new Urban Development Minister soon

June 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposed Peripheral Ring Road in the outskirts of Mysuru is gaining momentum, as the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is preparing to invite tenders for appointing an experienced Project Consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Rs. 10 crore has been reserved to prepare the DPR.

The Peripheral Ring Road will be constructed around the existing 42.5-km Outer Ring Road up to 100 or 110 kilometres. The Urban Development Department already cleared the project way back in December last year, but the process got delayed due to elections and the resultant Model Code of Conduct. Now that the new Government is in place, things are expected to move in the right direction.

In a letter dated Oct. 28, 2022, the MUDA Commissioner requested approval of the Urban Development Department for hiring a Project Consultant. The letter highlighted that the presence of commercial clusters and the growth of industrial activities in Mysuru City necessitate the development of a Peripheral Ring Road. The Peripheral Ring Road will be a 45-metre-wide road requiring the acquisition of a total area of 824 acres. Additionally, 750 metres on each side of the Peripheral Ring Road will be acquired for the Town Planning Scheme, which covers a total area of 27,500 acres. The road will consist of six main lanes and four lanes for the service road.

The estimated cost is Rs. 1,971 crore, including Rs. 1,236 crore for land acquisition and Rs. 735 crore for road works. The primary objective is to alleviate traffic congestion on the existing 42.5 km long six-lane Outer Ring Road, which connects Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, KRS Road, Hunsur Highway, Bogadi Road, H.D. Kote Road, Nanjangud Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road and Mahadevapura Road.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director B.T. Sridhar has been requested to outline the proposed road and its technical details, considering his experience in the construction of the Expressway from Mysuru to Bengaluru. Sridhar has agreed to provide valuable input for the project, he added.

“Now that a new Government is in place, the proposal of the Peripheral Ring Road will be placed before the Urban Development Minister and his suggestions will be implemented. The project will be presented to the Minister in the due course and only then, the tenders for DPR preparation will be called,” he explained.

Later, the DPR has to be placed before the MUDA meeting and then sent to the Government for fund allocation and sanction and the works will begin in phases, he added.

The land acquisition will involve areas along the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway, agricultural lands on Mysuru-Bannur Road, Mosambayanahalli Road, Dyavalapura Road, Mysuru-Ooty Road, Kadakola-Jayapura Road, Mysuru-Manandavadi Road, KHB Private Layout Road, Jnana Ganga Layout, Ballahalli Layout, Huyilalu-Yelwal Road, Nagawala-Yelwal Road and Yelwal-Paschimavahini Road.