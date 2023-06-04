‘Five Guarantees of Congress have earned nationwide attention’

June 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the implementation of the five poll guarantees by the Siddharamaiah-led Congress Government has earned nationwide attention, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh said that the Congress has once again proved that it will keep its promises made to the people.

He was speaking after being felicitated by the City and District Congress at a programme organised in Congress Bhavan near City Railway Stationhere yesterday.

Noting that the implementation of the poll guarantees would cost the Government more than Rs. 57,000 crore, Venkatesh said that the Congress Government was committed to the welfare of the poor, no matter the amount of burden on the Government. He called upon the party workers to educate the people on the guarantees and other welfare programmes of Siddharamaiah-led Government.

Lashing out at the previous BJP Government, Venkatesh said the people were burdened by rising prices of essential commodities and soaring inflation. CM Siddharamaiah has plans to take Mysuru forward in all aspects, he added. He also highlighted the contributions made by the erstwhile Mysuru rulers for the overall development of the State.

Referring to his Animal Husbandry Ministry, Venkatesh said the Animal Husbandry Department is one of the biggest Departments of the State. However, the Department is facing severe staff shortage, he said. Pointing out that the Department has been sanctioned 18,000 posts, he said half of the posts are remaining vacant for years, which needs to be filled up.

Stating that there are 4,234 Veterinary Hospitals in the State, the Minister said that the Government has directed the KPSC to recruit 400 Veterinary doctors to meet staff shortage.

Replying to a question on AMUL row, Venkatesh said AMUL has not entered the State. Let us see when the Gujarat Brand enters the State market, he said adding that the Government was committed for protecting the interests of Karnataka farmers.

On the sharp drop in prices of Silk Cocoons, the Minister said that the farmers have brought the issue to his notice. Subsequently he has directed the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board to buy Silk, which action is expected to see an increase in Silk prices, he noted.

Former MP KagalawadiShivanna, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders K. Marigowda, M. Lakshmana, B.M. Ramu, C. Basavegowda, Siddaraju, Shivanna, Basavanna, Somasundar, Abubakar, Shivamallu, EshwarChakkadi, Chandrakala, former Mayors PushpalathaChikkanna, T.B. Chikkanna, RajeshwariPuttaswamy, B.K. Prakash, Modamani, Dakshina Murthy, NarasimhaIyengar and others were present.