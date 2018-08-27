103rd Jayanti celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji : Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in city this evening

Mysuru: The Vice- President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in city today to participate in the 103rd Jayanti celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Suttur Srikshetra tomorrow (Aug.28).

Naidu will leave Delhi in an IAF Aircraft at 4 pm and land at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli at 6.45 pm and drive to Government Guest House, where he will stay for the night.

Tomorrow morning, he will leave in a helicopter to Suttur Srikshetra. After the function, he will fly back to Mysore Airport from where he will fly out and land in Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.



CM H.D. Kumaraswamy arrives tomorrow

Meanwhile, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who will also be participating in the 103rd Jayanti celebrations at Suttur Srikshetra, will leave HAL Airport in a helicopter tomorrow at 8.30 am and land near JSS Agriculture Science Centre in Suttur at 9.30 am.

After the Jayanti celebrations, HDK will participate in the inauguration of Sri Chennaveera Deshikendra Gurukula building along with the Vice-President.

He will leave by road at 11.45 am and reach the JK Tyres premises in Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, at 12.15 pm to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Hari Shankar Singhania Global Research and Technology Centre and Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute at 12.30 pm.

Later, the CM will participate in the high-level Dasara Committee meeting at 3.30 pm and then fly back from Mysore Airport in a helicopter to land at HAL Airport, Bengaluru, at 5.45 pm.