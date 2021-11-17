108 dengue cases, two deaths recorded in Mysuru district

November 17, 2021

Clean water tanks and sumps once a week to prevent mosquito breeding: DHO

Mysuru: Continuous rains and stagnation of rain water in almost all places in the district, have resulted in breeding of mosquitoes which may give rise to dengue cases. Hence it is important to clean the overhead water tanks, underground water sumps at least once in a week and it is also important to keep the surroundings of houses clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad.

He further said that the Health and Family Welfare Department, along with COVID vaccination drives, was also working towards preventing the spread of epidemic diseases.

Pointing out that the Health Department staff and volunteers were working to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases among people in the midst of COVID work, Dr. Prasad said that from January to November this year, the district had recorded 108 dengue cases and two dengue patients, each in Periyapatna and Mysuru taluks, had died. Stating that 28 dengue cases have been traced in the last two months, the DHO said that there were chances of epidemic diseases including dengue to spread rapidly as there was rain water stagnation everywhere and advised the people to take precautions against mosquito bites.

Dr. Prasad said that apart from two dengue deaths, the remaining dengue affected patients have recovered and added that as mosquitoes would increase after the rain stops, ASHA workers will be conducting door-to-door survey and other programmes besides stating that awareness was also being created among people to keep the surroundings of their houses free of stagnant water as it would prevent malaria and dengue causing mosquitoes from breeding.

COVID vaccination

Stating that first dose of COVID vaccination has been administered to 22 lakh people and second dose has been given to 13 lakh people, Dr. Prasad said that the Health Department staff and ASHA workers were visiting door-to-door and encouraging those who have not taken COVID vaccination to take the same at the earliest.

Death to COVID vaccination

Pointing out that it was wrong to say that a resident of Ashokapuram had died after COVID vaccine was administered to him, Dr. Prasad said that the deceased was suffering from heart ailments which may be the reason for his death.

He further said that the Health staff has been asked to enquire COVID vaccine beneficiary repeatedly if he or she was suffering from any diseases or taking medication before administering COVID vaccine to them. But despite asking vaccine beneficiaries many times there were chances of a few of them not revealing about their diseases or treatment, hence the Health staff have been advised to ask COVID vaccine beneficiary two or three times about their health and treatment before administering the vaccine.