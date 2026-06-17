12 patients die in 48 hours 

June 17, 2026

Tension at Jayadeva Hospital over ‘treatment delay’

Dy. Commissioner seeks report; Hospital Medical Superintendent denies negligence

Mysuru: Tension prevailed at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road last night after relatives of patients alleged that doctors were unavailable during critical hours and that more than 12 patients had died in the last 48 hours due to a lack of timely medical attention.

Angry relatives accused the hospital administration of negligence. They entered various sections of the hospital, including wards and emergency units, recorded videos and circulated them on social media.

The relatives alleged that doctors were absent during night shifts and often reported late in the mornings, leaving emergency cases unattended.

Videos shared online showed attendants confronting hospital staff, claiming that heart attack patients require treatment within the ‘golden hour’ but were instead being attended to primarily by nurses in the absence of doctors.

According to relatives, no senior doctors were available between 10 pm and 8 am. They alleged that routine morning rounds were delayed, with doctors arriving only around 10 am, resulting in patients waiting for hours without medical attention. Critically ill and emergency cases were reportedly not receiving immediate care, they claimed.

Seeking details: DC

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said, “The issue has come to my notice and I have asked the doctors and hospital authorities to place the facts before me. I will be able to react only after I get full visibility on the matter.”

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy clarified that Jayadeva Hospital does not fall under his jurisdiction.

“The hospital is a Government-run autonomous institute and is governed by the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru. The Director will have to clarify the matter,” the DHO said.