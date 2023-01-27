124th birth anniversary of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa
News

124th birth anniversary of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa

January 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Mysuru and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Club, will celebrate the 124th birth anniversary of  Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) in city tomorrow (Jan.28) at 8.30 am.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Shivakumar, former MLA Vasu, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, Ex-Mayors M.J. Ravikumar and H.N. Srikantaiah will be the chief guests.

Corporators M. U. Subbaiah and Pramila Bharat, Samaja President Mechanda Shashi Ponnappa, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club President Kuttimada D. Muthappa and Fans Club President Nayakanda Thimmaiah will be present.

