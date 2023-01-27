Two CESC Engineers trapped while accepting bribe
January 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Two CESC Engineers of the city were caught by Lokayukta sleuths while accepting Rs. 50,000 bribe for issuing R.R. Nos for a newly constructed building on Wednesday.

The engineers who were caught have been identified as AEE Raju and AE Lokesh, attached to CESC N.R. Sub-Divisional Office.

The two engineers are said to have demanded a bribe of Rs.1.5 lakh from Syed Mujahid, an Electrical contractor for issuing R.R. Nos. for a new building. But after bargaining, the bribe amount was settled to Rs.70,000. Later, Mujahid lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta Police. Raju and Lokesh were caught red  handed while accepting Rs. 50,000 as part of the bribe at CESC N.R. Mohalla Sub-Divisional Office here on Wednesday.

The raid was carried out by Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu, DySPs Krishnaiah and Malateesh, Inspectors Umesh, Lokesh and Roopashri and staff under the guidance of Lokayukta ADGP P.K. Thakur and IGP Subramanyeshwara Rao.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Two CESC Engineers trapped while accepting bribe”

  1. Pramod says:
    January 27, 2023 at 9:01 pm

    Good job!

    Reply

