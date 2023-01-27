Relentless work on millets earned Dr. Khadar a Padma

January 27, 2023

Other awardees are Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, Sudha Murty, S. Subbaraman, Khadar Valli Dudekula, Imudiyanda Rani Machaiah, P. Munivenkatappa, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Qadri

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who announced retirement from active politics earlier this month, was chosen for the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, philanthropist and Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha Murty and noted writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa were chosen for Padma Bhushan, on Wednesday. Krishna served as the State’s CM from 1999 to 2004. Later, he served as the 19th Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008 and then as the Minister of External Affairs from 2009 to October 2012. He joined the BJP after leaving Congress in March 2017.

The veteran leader from the dominant Vokkaliga community was reportedly sidelined by the party in old Mysuru region. However, Krishna said he was gradually stepping aside from public life, citing age as the reason. Padma Vibhushan is being seen as an attempt to woo the Vokkaligga community ahead of Assembly elections in the State.

Thanking PM Modi, 90-year-old Krishna, said he is “too humbled” to accept the award. “My parents will be pleased and happy that the honourable Prime Minister and Home Minister have thought it fit to confer this prestigious distinction on me. I’m grateful to the Government of India, especially to the people of Karnataka, to whom I dedicate this award. People of Karnataka have nurtured me in the last six decades. I was least expecting anything, this is something which has been blessed,” he added.

Another 91 achievers too have been selected for Padma Shri award. Padma Shri awards from the State went to Khadar Valli Dudekula (science and engineering), folk artist Imudiyanda Rani Machaiah, Thamate exponent P. Munivenkatappa, Bidri craft exponent Shah Rasheed Ahmed Qadri and archaeologist S. Subbaraman.

The poll-bound Karnataka received the highest number of Padma awards — eight, followed by Andhra Pradesh with seven.

Chief Minister Bommai fetes three awardees from Mysuru

Pic.1: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in city this morning to inaugurate an agricultural expo, called on Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa at the latter’s residence in Kuvempungar and felicitated him. Ministers Govind Karjol and R. Ashok, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra and others were present. Pic.2: CM Basavaraj Bommai felicitating Padma Shri awardee S. Subbaraman, retd. Superintending Archaeological Chemist of the Archaeological Survey of India, at the latter’s residence in Gangothri Layout this morning. Pic. 3: CM Bommai felicitating Padma Shri awardee Dr. Khadar Valli Dudekula at his T.K. Layout house.