Only posterity will decide merits of my literary works: Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

January 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three persons from Mysuru and one from Kodagu were chosen for Padma award by the Government of India.

While writer and Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa was chosen for Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of literature and education, noted archaeologist S. Subbaraman and Dr. Khadar Valli (Science and engineering) were chosen for Padma Shri. Imudiyanda Rani Machaiah from Kodagu for Padma Shri (folk art).

Dr. Bhyrappa was felicitated at his residence yesterday by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar while Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) honoured all three recipients at their residences.

A renowned Kannada novelist who has written 24 novels, six critical works, and an autobiography, Dr. Bhyrappa was awarded Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2015 and Padma Shri in 2016. He has received honorary doctorates from six Universities.

Modi must get majority till 2029

Reacting to the award, Dr. Bhyrappa told reporters yesterday at his residence that his works have been recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I got this award as Modi is the PM. Else, I would not have received it,” he said.

“Modi Government is the best Government India has ever got. He should get a majority till the 2029 elections. After that, a leader nurtured by him with all his qualities must lead the country,” he said adding “I’m not praising the Modi government for giving me this award and I do not belong to any political party. I read a lot about politics even though I don’t have any links with politics. I read a lot of history books. I’m happy now to have got this Government.”

Critics silent on train burning

Asked about the latest BBC documentary on Gujarat violence of 2002, Dr. Bhyrappa condemned it and said it’s aimed at tarnishing India’s image when the country is leading the G20.

“India should not have banned it. Instead, it should have reacted based on the Supreme Court judgement,” he said. He alleged that critics of Modi are silent on the train burning incident at Godhra in Gujarat. He endorsed the demand for a Uniform Civil Code and said all laws and rules must be applicable to everyone, including minorities.

Mentioning that his readers express gratitude for his works every day, Dr. Bhyrappa wondered how long his books will be read. “I wonder if my works have such strength though none of us will be alive to assess it and only the posterity will decide,” he said.

Dr. Bhyrappa cited the example of Poet Kumaravyasa’s ‘Bharata’ that is read and recited even now though he passed away more than 500 years ago. “Kumaravyasa’s works are still read and commented upon and that is the true merit of good literature. Only posterity will decide the merits of my literary works,” he added.

It took me totally by surprise: Subbaraman

S. Subbaraman, a resident of Gangothri Layout in Mysuru, was selected for Padma Shri award in recognition of his services and contributions to the field of Archaeology and conservation. The 93-year-old scholar told reporters yesterday that the news of the Padma came as a bolt from the blue.

“It’s a great honour. It took me totally by surprise because I had retired almost 35 years ago from the Archaeological Survey of India and assumed that I was forgotten,’’ he said.

Subbaraman led the conservation projects from Old Ajanta Murals to the Bamiyan Buddha statues in Afghanistan. He served as Superintending Archaeological Chemist of the Archaeological Survey of India and the ex-Director of INTACH, Chitrakala Parishath Art Conservation Centre. Subbaraman hails from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district.

On June 15, 2021, Star of Mysore had published an interview with Subbaraman under the title “From Ajanta Caves To Bamiyan Buddha Statues In Afghanistan…”

Subbaraman worked on the restoration of Bamiyan Buddha in Afghanistan from 1969 to 1977 and was the team leader when the then Minister for External Affairs Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the country and handed over the restored monument to the Afghanistan Government.

Relentless work on millets earned

Dr. Khadar a Padma

Padma Shri Dr. Khadar Valli Dudekula from Mysuru had a comfortable job in the US which he left to return to India and make it healthy. More than two decades since he launched his mission, India’s ‘Millet Man’ Dr. Khadar was recognised by the Government of India with Padma Shri. Dr. Khadar is the scientist who made the world realise the importance of food grains. He has numerous researches to his name and has worked extensively for revival of grains. He revived five types of disappearing millets and is a leading advocate of millet cultivation and use. He was born in a humble background in Kadapa District of Andhra Pradesh. He pursued his B.Sc (Education) and M.Sc (Education) from Regional College of Education, Mysuru before earning a Ph.D in steroids from the IISc., Bengaluru. Besides being an agricultural scientist, he is also a homoeopath. After completing education in India, he became a post-doctoral fellow in environmental science at Beaverton, Oregon for three years. He then worked as a scientist with CFTRI, Mysuru, for four years before working with DuPont for a year in India and over four years in the US. He discovered the medicinal properties of grains during his research and named 5 specific types of grains he prescribed as “Siridhanyalu”.

Award for preserving Kodava culture

through dance for Rani Machaiah

Imudiyanda Rani Machaiah is an ‘Ummathat’ folk dancer from Kodagu, promoting and preserving Kodava culture through dance. Now 79 years old, Rani Machaiah has strived hard to promote and preserve the unique Kodava culture from the onslaught of other dominant art forms since decades.

Popularly known as ‘Ummathat Rani,’ she was born in Siddapura in Kodagu district in 1943. “I never even dreamt of winning the Padma Shri and I do not know who recommended my name. I am both surprised and elated,” she told reporters.

She is also the former President of Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and has been training women artistes in ‘Ummathat’ folk dance. She dropped out of PUC and began a campaign to popularise ‘Ummathat’, from 1984 onwards.

She also set up ‘Kaveri Kala Vrinda’ and soon presented ‘Ummathat’ in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and other States. She is the recipient of Rajyotsava and many other awards.