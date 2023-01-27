74th Republic Day celebrations in Mysuru – Eight busy PHCs in district to be upgraded: Minister Somashekar

January 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar has said that eight Primary Health Centres (PHC) in the district that function amid severe pressure will be upgraded.

The District Minister addressed the gathering after unfurling Tri-colour during 74th Republic Day celebrations organised by the District Administration at Torch Light Parade Grounds in Bannimantap here yesterday.

Somashekar said that “Six Namma Clinics have been sanctioned to the district in 2022-23 to provide full-fledged service at thickly populated areas in the city. While five among them are functioning, the works related to establishment of another are underway. Under Gram Panchayat (GP) Arogya Amrutha Abhiyaana, the basic infrastructural facilities at 25 PHCs have been upgraded at a cost of Rs. 20 lakh each.”

On Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway works, Minister Somashekar said that the works are going on at a brisk pace. “The works on building bypasses at Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna and Maddur have been completed. Once the Expressway works are fully completed, Mysuru can be reached from Bengaluru in 90 minutes,” he said.

The works to build solid waste management units at all GPs have been kickstarted, along with plan to allot housing units, by identifying those without own shelter in rural areas.

Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), it has been planned to develop 401 lakes. 190 lakes among them are already developed while the works of remaining lakes will be completed by March.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission, 3,95,507 toilets have been built and the target has been set to build 4,373 toilets this year, added the District Minister.

About improvement of basic infrastructural facilities at schools in the district, he said that 265 Viveka class rooms were sanctioned to 11 Assembly Constituencies in the district for the year 2022-23. “The works have been taken up at a cost of Rs. 15 lakh each, totalling Rs. 39.75 crore. Besides, Rs. 5.20 lakh has been released to build toilets at each of 232 schools in the district and the works are under progress.”

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Minister Somashekar said, ‘Justice means freedom, equality and harmony,’ and it is in our hands to realise the concept of justice. With this, we are of the firm belief that the roots of democracy will be strengthened, he added.

The parade by various troops including Police, school and college students, led by Chief Commander and ACP of Mounted Police K.N. Suresh was the highlight of the event. Earlier, District Minister inspected the parade in an open jeep and received the guard of honour.

Following troops won prizes in various categories:

Armed Forces: Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) led by Rudramuni- first prize, Devaraja Sub-division led by Praveen Kumar- second prize and KSRP led by Chetan – third prize.

Non-armed Wing: NCC Air wing led by T.V. Kushi – first prize, NCC Navy led by K. R. Aniruddha – second prize and NCC Army led by Lekhana – third prize.

School: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Girls team led by Geetha – first prize, Bharatiya Seva Dal Girls led by Ashwini (second prize) and Amrita Vidyalaya team led by M. Pratheeksha- third prize.

Special prizes were given to Police Bands of District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police on the occasion.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLCs Marithibbegowda and C.N. Manjegowda, Chairman of Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission M. Shivanna (Kote), Chairman of Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd., (MPVL) R. Raghu Kautilya, Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Yashaswi Somashekar, Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) M. Shivakumar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B. R. Poornima, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, SP Seema Latkar, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh and others were present during the Republic Day celebrations at the Bannimantap Grounds.