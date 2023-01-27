Congress will win all Assembly segments in Mysuru: Siddharamaiah

January 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the Congress will win all 11 Assembly Constituencies in the district, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that the Congress will implement all stalled projects in the district if voted to power in the Assembly polls.

He was addressing a mammoth gathering of the party’s ‘Prajadhwani Yatra’ at J.K. Grounds here yesterday.

Maintaining that it was the Congress Government led by him that was responsible for the establishment of Jayadeva Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital and many other Hospitals, Siddharamaiah reiterated that the Congress was committed to complete all other pending projects in K.R., N.R. and Chamaraja Assembly Constituencies.

Lashing out at the BJP, Siddharamaiah said that the anti-people policies of ruling BJP dispensation had pushed the livelihood of crores of people into crisis. He accused the BJP Government of rampant corruption, maladministration and abuse of power. Charging the BJP of being a 40 percent Commission Government, he said that nothing would move in the current Government without bribery.

Declaring that the Congress would earmark Rs.5,000 crore for welfare of Minorities in the first year itself if voted to power, Siddharamaiah contended that the Congress had sanctioned Rs.3,150 crore when it was in power. He further assured that the Congress would re-introduce all schemes and welfare programmes stopped by the BJP.

The former Chief Minister also announced that he would retire from politics if the Congress failed to implement 200 Units of free power, 10 Kg of rice and monthly allowance of Rs. 2,000 to the woman family head of every household, which the party has promised. He said the BJP was on the way out in the State and it is certain that the Congress would return to power.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, in his address, hit out at the BJP and the JD(S) for playing petty politics. Referring to JD(S) Legislature party leader and former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy’s remark that he would dissolve the party if it was not voted to power, Shivakumar asked the former CM to dissolve his party now itself.

Lampooning the BJP’s claims of getting back black money stashed in foreign banks, Shivakumar wondered what had happened to the BJP’s promise of crediting Rs.15 lakh to every account. He also poo-poohed the BJP, questioning whether farmer income has indeed doubled as promised by the party.

Accusing the JD(S) of being responsible for the BJP to come to power in the State, he contended that the JD(S) was not at all a trustworthy party.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad and former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa too spoke.

Earlier, Siddharamaiah and D.K. Shivakumar who arrived in the city from Chamarajanagar in the special yatra bus, were warmly welcomed with huge garlands made out of ‘Mysore Pak’, maize (musukina jola) and roses, with thousands of party workers in attendance. Later the two leaders were brought in a Sarot (Chariot) from Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station to J.K. Grounds where the rally was held.

Rajya Sabha MP G.C. Chandrashekar, KPCC Working Presidents R. Dhruvanarayan and Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, MLAs Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu, H.P. Manjunath and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and Madhu G. Madegowda, leaders K. Venkatesh, M.K. Somashekar, Vasu, Kalale Keshavamurthy, Kagalawadi Shivanna, D. Ravishankar, Sunil Bose, Ayub Khan and M. Lakshmana, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present.