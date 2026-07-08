125-year-old Government School buried behind mounds of mud 

July 8, 2026

SWR builds staff quarters, indoor stadium & auditorium

Mysuru: A 125-year-old Government High School in Vontikoppal, regarded as a landmark in Mysuru’s educational history, is facing an uncertain future as the South Western Railway (SWR) is constructing mega projects on the surrounding land.

Situated opposite Sri Lakshmi Venkataramana Swamy Temple in Vontikoppal (V.V. Mohalla), on land owned by SWR, the school has produced several distinguished alumni, including former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, late Chamaraja MLA Vasu and relatives of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.

The school currently has around 120 students, most of them from Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and economically weaker sections, and has consistently recorded a 100 percent SSLC pass rate.

Heritage school barely visible

However, the Railway Department has taken up the construction of residential quarters, an indoor stadium and an auditorium around the campus. Deep excavations and mounds of earth now surround the school, leaving the heritage building barely visible.

Teachers and parents fear that the construction could eventually lead to the closure of the century-old institution.

According to them, despite repeated requests to the Railway authorities not to carry out construction within 50 metres of the playground and the heritage structure, the work has continued. Dust from the construction site enters classrooms, while students have to negotiate trenches and debris every day to reach the school.

Ironically, the school underwent renovation just four years ago at a cost of about Rs. 35 lakh under the initiative of former MLA L. Nagendra. Residents now say the restored heritage building is once again under threat.

Nagendra said, he would bring the issue to the notice of the Mysuru-Kodagu MP. “Even children of railway employees study here. The Railways, being the owner of the land, has every right to construct new buildings. But putting up structures right next to a school with more than a century of history is not acceptable,” he said.

No place to play

Students also expressed concern over the loss of their playground. “There used to be a playground in front of the school where we played volleyball, kho-kho and other games. Now a building is coming up there and we have no space left to play. It is not like before,” they said.

Parents, teachers and residents have urged the authorities to protect the heritage institution.

They said, representations were submitted to Railway officials weeks ago, but no action has been taken. With construction continuing, they fear for the future of one of Mysuru’s oldest Government schools.

Multi-storey staff quarters coming up

The South Western Railway has begun constructing a multi-storey residential complex for its employees within its premises.

According to Railway officials, the project has been taken up to address the shortage of staff quarters, as many employees currently do not have official accommodation and are forced to live in rented houses.

The residential complex is expected to provide secure and affordable housing for Railway personnel.