14-day lockdown? Cabinet decision tomorrow

April 25, 2021

Bengaluru: Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the State Government wants to impose a complete lockdown on all weekdays, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar confirmed yesterday.

Seeing the good response for weekend curfew, night curfew and semi-lockdown voluntarily by people, Ravi Kumar hinted that more lockdown-like measures will be implemented and added that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet is expected to take a call on imposition of lockdown on Monday (tomorrow). “The Karnataka Government wants to do it,” the Chief Secretary said.

Even some members of Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 have asked the State Government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain. Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that Cabinet members will hold discussions over the imposition of tougher measures during the meeting on Monday. “All our Cabinet colleagues will express their opinions. Finally, the Chief Minister and Cabinet will decide,” Dr. Sudhakar said.