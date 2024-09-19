15 days to go and…: Still no Chief Guest

September 19, 2024

Will CM announce dignitary’s name during his Mysuru visit tomorrow?

Mysuru: With just two weeks remaining before this year’s Dasara festival inauguration, the State Government is yet to announce the dignitary who will offer floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari and light the traditional lamp atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 3 to mark the beginning of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024.

It is anticipated that CM Siddaramaiah, who is scheduled to visit Mysuru for two days starting on Sept. 20, will make this announcement either tomorrow or on Saturday (Sept. 21).

Last year, CM Siddaramaiah named music composer Hamsalekha as the chief guest on Aug. 29, approximately 45 days before the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara-2023.

This announcement was made during his visit to the Chamundi Hill Temple, a day before the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme on Aug. 30, 2023. However, this year, the State Government is yet to finalise the chief guest.

Earlier this month, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa stated that the CM would decide on the chief guest for the Dasara-2024 inauguration.

CM Siddaramaiah is scheduled to arrive at Mysore Airport by a special flight from Bengaluru tomorrow (Sept. 20) at 10.55 am. From there, he will travel by road to KSOU to participate in ‘Suvarna Sambhrama Karnataka-50’ programme at 11.15 am.

At 4 pm, the CM will attend the valedictory of P.R. Thippeswamy Birth Centenary at Kalanikethana School of Arts in Vijayanagar and stay overnight in city.

On Sept. 21, CM will participate in Newspaper Day celebrations and MDJA Awards Ceremony at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road at 10.30 am. After completing his engagements in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah will depart for Bengaluru by a special flight from Mysore Airport at 3 pm.