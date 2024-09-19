Shiny Dasara

September 19, 2024

140-km lighting spectacle to cost Rs. 6.50 crore

Contractors demonstrate designs for approval

Mysuru: Mysuru is set for an extraordinary Dasara illumination, stretching 130 to 140 kilometres, as preparations intensify to transform the Heritage City into a dazzling spectacle this Navarathri. Mysuru, renowned for its cultural charm, is gearing up to shine as the City of Lights with millions of vibrant electric lights, promising to mesmerise residents and tourists and enhance the festive grandeur.

This year’s illumination is poised to be a standout attraction and is expected to attract residents and visitors not just from within Karnataka but from neighbouring States as well.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a grand celebration of Dasara and has directed officials to ensure flawless execution of the plans. In response, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) is spearheading efforts to elevate this year’s lighting display to unprecedented levels of vibrancy and colour.

Mysuru to shine brighter

During Navaratri, Mysuru, the cultural destination, will radiate with brilliant lights in celebration of Dasara. This year, plans are in place to illuminate 130 to 140 kilometres of city roads and outskirts, turning the city into a luminous spectacle. Additionally, 84 to 100 major junctions will be adorned with captivating lights.

Over 64 to 80 artistic installations, mythological characters, Gods and Goddesses and insignia, crafted entirely from electric lights, will grace various locations including Doddakere Maidan, K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Ramaswamy Circle, near the City Railway Station, Gun House and LIC Circle. These installations promise to add a stunning visual dimension to the festivities.

While Mysuru’s roads will dazzle, Government buildings will also shine brightly with colourful electric lights. The new and old Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur Road, Mysuru City Corporation Office on Sayyaji Rao Road, Crawford Hall of the University of Mysore, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), City Railway Station, Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Offices, K.R. Hospital, Maharaja’s College, and several other Government buildings will be beautifully illuminated with decorative lightings.

Tender worth Rs. 6.50 crore: CESC has launched the tender process for the Dasara festival illumination. Local contractors are being prioritised, with plans to assign each road to individual contractors under a piece-work (sub-contract) model.

Contractors have already begun presenting demonstrations of various lighting designs for different roads. It has been decided that the illumination along the road from the Mysore Palace to Bannimantap Grounds, the route for the torchlight parade, will remain unchanged from previous years.

Mysore Palace Board is also making special efforts for the illumination, extending the lighting to the parks surrounding the iconic Palace. The Indo-Saracenic style Palace transforms into a breathtaking spectacle when adorned with approximately 100,000 incandescent bulbs.

Arranged in a synchronised pattern, these bulbs are illuminated simultaneously, casting a golden glow over the structure.

Usage of 2,42,012 units: This year, an estimated Rs. 6.50 crore will be allocated for illumination, with a projected total electricity usage of 2,42,012 units for the entire lighting setup. Except for the Jumboo Savari route, all other roads will utilise energy-efficient LED bulbs to ensure electricity conservation.

Contractors will begin installing the bulbs soon, after design approval. They have been instructed to avoid using low-quality, inexpensive Chinese serial sets for illumination. Two years ago, a serial set used near Ramaswamy Circle caught fire due to rain.

Emphasis is now placed on safety, with plans to switch from AC to DC power supply for lighting and conduct a trial to assess its effectiveness.

DC power is expected to reduce the risk of accidents even if someone touches the electric wires. However, if dimming occurs, the use of AC supply may be reconsidered to maintain optimal brightness.

Final details in two days

The final details of this year’s Dasara festival illumination will be ready in two days. A bit higher than in previous years, 130 to 140 kilometres of roads will be adorned with lights this year, and 84 to 100 major junctions are planned to be illuminated.

Over 80 light installations will be set up in various parts of Mysuru. Some changes in the lighting plan may occur by the end of the month, with additional roads and junctions possibly being included. The final plan will be presented by senior department officials and the CESC Chairman.

—K.M. Munigopala Raju, Director, Technical Division, CESC