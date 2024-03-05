15-year vehicle scrapping rule puts fire tenders out of work

March 5, 2024

Fire and Emergency Services DGP seeks rule exemption; no response from State Govt.

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the looming threat of forest fires exacerbated by the failure of the monsoon in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services finds itself grappling with a critical shortage of fire engines.

This scarcity arises primarily due to the age limit policy enforced by the Central Government, which mandates the deregistration and scrapping of all vehicles owned by Central and State Governments, including buses operated by transport corporations and public sector entities, once they exceed 15 years of age.

During the summer months, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services typically dispatches 37 fire tenders, along with personnel, to Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves to combat potential forest fires. However, this year, the Department faces a challenge in sending fire tenders due to shortage of vehicles.

Despite the vehicles being in good working condition, they are unable to obtain fitness certificates from Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Presently, fire stations in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts stare at the possibility of possessing only one operational vehicle each if the vehicle scrapping policy is implemented. There are 46 fire tenders across the three districts that have surpassed the 15-year threshold.

Special purpose vehicles exempted

However, despite concerns raised by environmental activists regarding the impact of the 15-year age limit on rescue operations during fires in Bandipur and Nagarahole, it’s important to note that this rule does not apply to special purpose vehicles, such as armoured and other specialised vehicles, utilised for defense, law enforcement, and internal security operations.

With over 70 percent of Karnataka’s Fire Brigade fleet surpassing the 15-year age mark, Kamal Pant, Director General of Police (DGP) at Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES), has made multiple appeals to the State Government, urging for exceptions in the regulations mandating the scrapping of government vehicles aged 15 years or older.

Pant disclosed that out of their 400-plus fire-fighting vehicles, 284 were over 15 years old. Despite reaching out to the Government through three separate letters, the DGP is yet to receive any response.

Considering the considerable time required to induct new vehicles, estimated at least three years due to the absence of new tenders, Pant has requested the State Government for an exception to this rule.