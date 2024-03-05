Mahashivarathri: Dwadasha Jyotirlingas darshan in city till Mar. 9

March 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Mahashivarathri festival on Mar. 8, people can have a darshan of Dwadasha Jyotirlingas (meaning 12 Jyotirlingas) at three different venues in city till Mar. 9.

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Mysuru unit, has created replicas of Dwadasha Jyotirlingas and exhibited them at Railway Grounds in Vijayanagar, at the ground adjacent to Chandrakala Hospital in Jayalakshmipuram and at Saraswathipuram.

A replica of Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been recreated at Saraswathipuram while the replicas of 21-feet tall Shivalinga has been installed at Jayalakshmipuram, along with the look alike idols of Shivalinga of Somanath Temple in Gujarat, Srisailam Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, Omkareshwara and Mahakaleshwara of Ujjain, Baidyanath of Bihar, Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu, Kashi Vishwanath of Varanasi, Trimbakeshwar of Maharashtra, Kedarnath of Uttarakhand, Nageshwar of Gujarat, Bheema Shankar and Grishneshwar of Maharashtra.

Arjun Avadhoot Maharaj, Rajayogini BK Lakshmiji of Brahmakumari’s Mysuru Sub-zone and former Corporator K.V. Sridhar offered puja to the Shivalinga at Vijayanagar Railway Grounds before opening the Shivalinga for darshan of devotees. Children from various schools presented cultural programmes on the occasion. Former Corporator Prema Shankaregowda, BK Sandhyaji and others were present.