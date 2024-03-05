Natl. meet on ‘Sustainable Development and Innovative Management Practices’ begins

March 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Prof. K.S. Rangappa said that a system involving more environmental friendly measures along with doing business is the need of the hour.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day National Conference on “Sustainable Development and Innovative Management Practices”, organised by the Department of Studies and Research in Management, KSOU, at Kaveri Auditorium in Mukthagangothri, here this morning.

Emphasising on the need for finding new ways for achieving sustainable goals through latest innovations, Prof.Rangappa said that three factors­­ — Circular Economy, where focus is on optimum use of resources, generation of less wastes and recycling of wastes; secondly, Chain Management, where companies are required to bring down Carbon-dioxide emission and thirdly, Involvement of Employees for innovative management practices, where the employees are sensitised on latest innovations and product development were key to achieve sustainable business.

Pointing out that environment and ecology lessons should begin from home, he underlined the need for use of public transport and consumption of organic food.

Noting that the United Nations has set 17 sustainable development goals, he underscored the responsibility of every citizen in achieving these goals. Books on themes of the Conference were released on the occasion.

Prof. M.S. Suhas, Former Vice-Chancellor, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari, delivered the key-note address, while KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof.Sharanappa V.Halse presided.

Vinayak Hegde, Head, Infosys Development Centre, Mysuru; KSOU Registrar Prof.K.L.N.Murthy, KSOU Dean (Academic) Prof. N. Lakshmi and others were present.

The two-day Meet, which concludes tomorrow, covers sub-themes on General Management, Finance, Human Resource, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations and Corporate Law, with each of them having six specific themes.