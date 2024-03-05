SC dismisses money laundering case against D.K. Shivakumar
News

SC dismisses money laundering case against D.K. Shivakumar

March 5, 2024

New Delhi: In a big relief to Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Supreme Court (SC) today dismissed a 2018 money laundering case against the Congress leader.

The Congress leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in September 2019 in connection with this case.

In November last year, the Supreme Court ruled that criminal conspiracy — under 120 B of IPC — will be treated as a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, only if the alleged conspiracy is to commit an offence included in the Schedule to the Act. The ED has sought a review of this ruling.

The Court today said that the agency is free to see a recall of today’s order if the ED’s review request is accepted.

Shivakumar had in 2019 approached Karnataka High Court, but in vain. He moved SC later.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching