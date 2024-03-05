SC dismisses money laundering case against D.K. Shivakumar

March 5, 2024

New Delhi: In a big relief to Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Supreme Court (SC) today dismissed a 2018 money laundering case against the Congress leader.

The Congress leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in September 2019 in connection with this case.

In November last year, the Supreme Court ruled that criminal conspiracy — under 120 B of IPC — will be treated as a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, only if the alleged conspiracy is to commit an offence included in the Schedule to the Act. The ED has sought a review of this ruling.

The Court today said that the agency is free to see a recall of today’s order if the ED’s review request is accepted.

Shivakumar had in 2019 approached Karnataka High Court, but in vain. He moved SC later.