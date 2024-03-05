Shops abide by 60% Kannada signboard rule

March 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the extension of deadline by the State Government to use 60 percent Kannada signage in the name board of business establishments till Mar. 13, the shopkeepers in the city have begun complying with the order.

Workers were seen effecting the changes in compliance with the order, by redoing the name board of a garment shop at MCC-owned Visvesvaraya Bhavan at KR Circle in city this morning.

On the other hand, Mysuru District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike led a campaign of several pro-Kannada outfits, from St. Philomena’s Church Circle to D. Devaraj Urs Road via Ashoka Road, Chamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road and KR Circle.

The activists urged the shopkeepers and various commercial establishments to abide by 60% Kannada usage in the name board or vacate Karnataka, if they fail to adhere to law.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had announced further extension of deadline to 15 days from Feb. 28, giving further time for the shopkeepers to toe the line.

It has to be mentioned that, following a deadline issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on these lines in December 2023, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists, led by its President T.A. Narayana Gowda, had gone on a rampage across Bengaluru, vandalising English name boards and blackening them.