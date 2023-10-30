1st ICSE National medal for Mysuru in Shooting

October 30, 2023

In a Rifle Shooting National-level Competition organised by ICSE Board, students from city’s Shanthala Vidyapeetha ICSE School have won medals both in Under-17 Boys and Girls category.

C. Preetham has won gold medal in U-17 Boys category and Nandita Chandra has won silver medal in U-17 Girls category.

Both of them have been qualified for Indian Games for School Council (IGSC). Both of them are the only students from Mysuru to get qualified for the IGSC Tournament which will be conducted in December.

Students from Shanthala Vidyapeetha were the only students to represent Mysuru region in IGSC. Shanthala Vidyapeetha is the only School in Karnataka to get 2 national medals in ICSC National Shooting Championship 2023. Both are trained under the guidance of H.S. Vivek of Mysore Sports Shooting Academy.