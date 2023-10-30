Kickboxing: Mysuru boy excels in World Championship

October 30, 2023

City lad Parikshith Pradeep has secured a silver and bronze medal in the International Sport Kickboxing Association (ISKA) Amateur Members World Championship 2023 held at Munich in Germany.

While he bagged silver medal in Light Contact Junior Boys (-45 kg) category, he bagged bronze in K1 Junior Boys -45 kg (6-11 years).

He had earlier won gold in the National-level Full Contact Martial Arts Championship to get selected for the Germany Championship.

A 4th standard student at National Public School, Parikshith is the son of Pradeep and Puneetha.

Parikshith trains under Mahesh, Ashwini and Dr. S. Krishnamurthy at Oshokai Martial Arts College, Mysuru.