District-level Table Tennis Tournament held at Vijaya Vittala

October 30, 2023

The Department of School Education (Pre-University), Mysuru, in association with Vijaya Vittala PU College, Saraswathipuram, had organised a District-level U-19 Table Tennis Tournament at Vijaya Vittala PU College recently.

In the boys section, Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala won first prize and Nalanda PU College, Koppa, got second prize.

In the girls section, Mahajana PU College won first prize and Vijaya Vittala PU College got second prize. Winners were awarded with trophy, medals and certificates.

Vijaya Vittala PU College Principal H. Satyaprasad, Physical Education Director K.R. Manjunath and Physical Education Directors of various colleges K.M. Kantharaju, Parashivamurthy, Sudarshan, Chandru, Tukaram Singh and Rakesh were present on the occasion.