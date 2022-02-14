2-day IPL auction concludes

February 14, 2022

Liam Livingstone biggest draw on final day

England’s Liam Livingstone proved to be the biggest draw on day 2 of IPL auction. There was an intense bidding war for the England batter and he was eventually bought for Rs. 11.5 crore by Punjab Kings.

Odean Smith, the big-hitting all-rounder from West Indies, was also sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 6 crore. All-rounder Shivam Dube was bought by CSK for Rs. 4 crore. South African Marco Jansen was sold for Rs. 4.2 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jansen’s countryman Aiden Markram became the first player to go under the hammer on day 2 and he was bought for Rs. 2.60 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Big international stars like Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch and Eoin Morgan have gone unsold so far. Ajinkya Rahane was bought by KKR for his base price of Rs. 1 crore.

Proven IPL talents like Jayant Yadav and Vijay Shankar were bought for cheap by Gujarat Titans. Jofra Archer was the big buy of the accelerated auction as Mumbai Indians decided to shell out Rs. 8 crore to bag the English seamer. Singapore international Tim David was roped in by Mumbai Indians again for Rs. 8.25 crore. West Indies big-hitting all-rounder Romario Shepherd was bagged by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 7.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals have paid Rs. 2.8 crore for West Indies big-hitter Rovman Powel. CSK picked up New Zealand’s Devon Conway, while Mumbai Indians paid Rs. 2.6 crore for Aussie paceman Daniel Sams. Raj Angad Bawa, Player of the Match in 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup final, has hit a jackpot. The all-rounder was bought for Rs. 2 crore by Punjab Kings. Another India U-19 star, Rajvardhan Hangargekar raked in Rs. 1.5 crore from CSK. Yash Dhull was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 50 lakh.

Upcoming left-arm seamer Yash Dayal was bought for Rs. 3.2 crore by Gujarat Titans. Delhi Capitals made 3 quick buys post lunch, including India’s U19-WC winning captain Yash Dhull. Uncapped Indian batters are finding some takers here. The Indian bowlers are having a decent day. Young Chetan Sakariya was bought for Rs. 4.20 crore by Delhi Capitals, who also paid Rs. 5.25 crore for left-arm paceman Khaleel Ahmed. Navdeep Saini was bought for Rs. 2.60 crore by Rajasthan Royals.