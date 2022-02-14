Parking problem continues at Sub-urban bus stand
Sir,

Time and again the problems faced by vehicle-users, particularly four-wheelers in parking their vehicles at KSRTC Suburban bus stand is brought to the notice of authorities concerned through this column, but it seems like nobody is bothered. 

With the city bus bay lane in front, four-wheelers cannot bring their cars near the entrance to drop their people. Also there is no parking provided opposite the bus stand, that is near the drainage. 

Passengers coming with luggage are facing severe problems and even just to park for a while and make the passenger sit in bus and see-off is also not possible, for this reason.

 It is high time that either the District Minister or the MP, or someone concerned should bestow their attention and provide parking space for cars, as was earlier, opposite the bus stand. 

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 31.1 2022

  1. Shekin says:
    February 18, 2022 at 11:48 am

    Yes it is been a great risk for four wheelers to park the vehicle. Even the traffic police charge fine when the vehicle is parked near the drainage which is in the opposite of the bus stand. Hence the authorities has to consider it seriously and make facility for parking.

