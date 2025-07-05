2-day Mysuru Lit Fest begins

July 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 9th edition of two-day Mysuru Literature Festival, organised by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, commenced this morning at Hotel Southern Star.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family.

Padma Shri Prahlada Rama Rao, former Director of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) under DRDO, was the guest of honour.

The spotlight of the inaugural session was on Kannada litterateur Banu Mushtaq and acclaimed translator Deepa Bhasthi, who recently gained international recognition by winning the 2025 International Booker Prize for ‘Heart Lamp,’ a translated collection of short stories.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi said, “It is a pleasure and a privilege to inaugurate the ninth edition of the festival. Literature reflects our emotions, struggles, dreams and aspirations. It bridges cultures, from ancient epics to contemporary poetry. Festivals like this celebrate creativity, diversity and intellectual freedom.”

Urging the youth to cultivate a reading habit, she added, “Read, write, think critically, express yourself — and most importantly — listen, learn and be inspired.”

In a light-hearted aside, she remarked, “I always preach what I don’t practise. I ask others to read, but I don’t follow it myself. I prefer to listen, which is why I attend these festivals. What I listen to, I retain.”

She congratulated Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi on their recent achievements and extended her best wishes to the authors, panellists, audience and organisers. “It’s always been a joy to be part of this festival year after year,” she said.

Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust Vice-Chairman Sam Cherian Kumbukattu introduced the distinguished guest, Padma Shri Prahlada Rama Rao.

Prahlada Rama Rao is a renowned Indian scientist best known as the Project Director of the Akash Mobile Surface-to-Air Missile System, now inducted into the Indian Army and Air Force and exported globally.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015 for his contributions to science and engineering. As Director of DRDL and Programme Director, he led key strategic projects like the K-15 submarine-launched ballistic missile, BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, and served as Chairman of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

For over 25 years, he worked under the mentorship of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, contributing to Akash, BrahMos, Astra, K-15, and India’s hypersonic technology demonstrator.

Nation’s security inspires cultural growth

In his address, Prahlada Rama Rao emphasised the vital role of national security in enabling cultural and intellectual prosperity. He briefly touched on his work in strategic defence systems such as Akash and BrahMos missiles but chose to focus on the broader link between security and civilisation.

“Today, we can celebrate literature, culture, dance, drama, and higher science because our fundamental securities — food, intellectual, cultural, knowledge, and industrial — are assured,” he said. “This peace allows us to thrive intellectually and culturally.”

He reflected on India’s rich heritage, stating that the country once led the world in philosophy, science, technology, astronomy and metallurgy at a time when many other civilisations were still evolving. “We were once a flourishing civilisation with immense wealth and knowledge, but due to a lack of internal security, we were repeatedly invaded and looted by imperial rulers, colonial rulers, invaders and ruthless bounty-hunters,” he noted.

Drawing inspiration from the inaugural address by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Rama Rao said, “As she rightly said, with security, we can aspire to live peacefully for a hundred years. Fortunately, today’s government is giving due focus to internal security.”

He concluded by expressing hope that with strengthened security and continued cultural engagement through festivals like the Mysuru Literature Festival, India is well on its path toward becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Founder-Director and Chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust, Shubha Sanjay Urs, Member Kitty Mandana, Secretary Thankam Panakal, Member C.R. Hanumanth, entrepreneur and author Aroon Raman and others were present. The festival continues over the weekend with a series of literary sessions, panel discussions and book readings.